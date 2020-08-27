Disney did a little housekeeping today, announcing a few new dates for certain films while also tinkering with some titles. The King’s Man, a Kingsman prequel that’s already been delayed several times, has been delayed yet again. Nomadland now has an official release date. And Marvel’s The Eternals took some advice from Facebook and dropped the “the.”

The King’s Man, the latest entry in Matthew Vaughn‘s inexplicably never-ending Kingsman series, has a new date. Again. The film was originally supposed to open on November 15, 2019. Then it was pushed to February 14, 2020, and then pushed again to September 18, 2020. And now here it goes again, shuffling to a new date: February 26, 2021. This latest move is likely due to the coronavirus, which – yep – is still around, and still playing hell with theatrical release dates. In The King’s Man, “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man and his protégé must race against time to stop them.”

Meanwhile, Nomadland, a new film from Chloé Zhao, starring Frances McDormand as “a woman in her sixties who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad,” now has a release date: December 4, 2020. The title is set to premiere at both the Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival in September, and play the New York Film Festival that month as well.

Then there’s Disney and Pixar’s Luca. That film, “a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides,” will arrive on June 18, 2021. That film was untitled for a while, but we’ve known about the title for a few months now, with Pixar making it official a month ago. I guess Disney decided to put out an announcement making it official-official.

And finally, Marvel took some pointers from Sean Parker in The Social Network, and decided to just cut the “the” out of The Eternals. It’s cleaner, as Justin Timberlake might say. That film is set to arrive on February 12, 2021. In Eternals, “the Eternals — an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7000 years — reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.” Personally, I’m rooting for the Deviants.