Someone, somewhere, at some point, thought it was a good idea to make a whole Kingsman franchise, with multiple sequels and prequels. And while the prequel film The King’s Man has yet to open, franchise helmer Matthew Vaughn is already thinking ahead. Way ahead. Vaughn reportedly has plans for “something like seven more Kingsman films.” Which raises one question: Why?

Look, I know that the Kingsman movies have their fans, but I remain utterly perplexed by the series. I thought the infamous church shootout scene in the first film, Kingsman: The Secret Service, was entertaining. Beyond that, though, the series leaves me cold – especially the second film, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which was all kinds of bad. But clearly, there’s an audience for these flicks, which is why production company Marv keeps making them. A prequel, The King’s Man, was supposed to open this year but got pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus. And franchise player Taron Egerton says there’s already a script for a direct Golden Circle sequel.

But why stop there? According to Deadline, Marv Group CEO Zygi Kamasa told the Winston Baker UK Finance Summit late last week that director Matthew Vaughn is planning “something like seven more Kingsman films.” Kamasa added: “We want to grow the business and the output. We have a Kingsman TV series in the works and there are two-three other franchises that are being developed alongside the Kingsman world.”

The Kingsman film series is based on the comic series created by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. The first film follows Gary “Eggsy” Unwin (Taron Egerton), who gets recruited into a secret spy organization by super-spy Harry Hart (Colin Firth). The second film keeps the story going and adds all sorts of insane bullshit, including an entire subplot about Elton John. It’s bad. Then there’s the upcoming prequel The King’s Man, which goes back in time to the early days of the Kingsman. It’s currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 12, 2021.

There’s also a third (well, technically fourth) film being planned. Vaughn said that sequel would be “the conclusion of the Harry Hart–Eggsy relationship,” adding: “The next movie is what happens to these characters [after the events of The Golden Circle]. They’re definitely not going to be doing what you’ve seen them do before.” Like I said – I know these films have their fans. But even if you’re one of them, you have to admit that the idea of adding seven more movies to this series is pushing it. Just a wee bit.