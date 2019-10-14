Matthew Vaughn is rapidly expanding his Kingsman movie franchise, which began with the hit 2014 adaptation of the Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar comic, Kingsman: The Secret Service. But while we can soon expect the Ralph Fiennes-starring prequel film The King’s Man and potential TV series, we haven’t heard much news about Kingsman 3. However, Kingsman star Taron Egerton has confirmed that the third Kingsman film already has a script. And if there’s a Kingsman 3 script, then news of production is probably not too far away.

At ACE Comic Con Midwest, Egerton was cagey on details about a Kingsman 3, but confirmed “there is a script,” according to Comicbook.

“It’s a really neat idea,” he added. “That plan, at the moment, is that we’d like to do another one, one more time.”

The third film in the franchise, The King’s Man, is a prequel that will tell the origins of the spy organization that Egerton’s Eggsy joins in Kingsman: The Secret Service. But Vaughn apparently envisioned the modern-day Kingsman films — which include The Secret Service and its sequel The Golden Circle — as a trilogy, Egerton said at the panel. After Egerton made his big break with The Secret Service, he said that he wants to properly close out Eggsy’s arc with a third film.

“It was the role that kind of started my film career so I’m always going to feel, you know, a great fondness for the part. I would like to do one more because frankly, I’d like to say goodbye to [Eggsy] in a befitting way and to finish the trilogy. All good things come to an end. It was always imagined as a trilogy and I think it’d be great to finish the story off because I’ve loved playing the character.”

Vaughn has said he plans take a short break after The King’s Man before diving straight into production on Kingsman 3 sometime this year, and a completed script points to filming potentially starting soon. Kingsman 3 will bring back Colin Firth and Egerton’s characters in what’s been called “the conclusion of the Harry Hart–Eggsy relationship,” Vaughn teased. “The next movie is what happens to these characters [after the events of The Golden Circle]. They’re definitely not going to be doing what you’ve seen them do before.”

We can probably expect Kingsman 3 to begin filming sometime later this year or early next year. Meanwhile, you can revisit the world of Kingsman when The King’s Man hits theaters on February 14, 2020.