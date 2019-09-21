Next week brings the beginning of the final season of The Good Place. After last season’s (kinda) cliffhanger ending, fans are eager to see if Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Jason (Manny Jacinto), Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Chidi (William Jackson Harper) can prove that people can be good. But before we start the end of this journey, a new featurette from the recent Paley Center special paying tribute to series features Mike Schur explaining how the series came to be. Watch below!

The Good Place Featurette

In the video above, Mike Schur explains that he had the entire first season mapped out even before he even pitched the series to NBC or Universal Television. As any fan of the show will tell you, the end of that first season is a real humdinger of an ending with a twist that borders on being as big and gamechanging as any surprise from a show like LOST. That’s something that they’ve managed to do pretty much every season, sometimes more than once, and they do it with sharp comedy writing too.

The rest of the video features cast members reminiscing about coming on board the show, and there’s even footage of Manny Jacinto’s audition for the show, with Schur explaining exactly what it was that convinced producers that he was the perfect person to play Jason.

At the end of the third season of The Good Place, it was determined that humans had been unfairly judged during their time on Earth. So in order to prove that they can improve upon themselves, Michael (Ted Danson) rebuilds the neighborhood that stands in as The Good Place, but The Bad Place gets to pick the four new test subjects that will need to improve over time in order to save Eleanor, Jason, Tahani and Chidi. The latter ends up needing his memory wiped in order to avoid conflict with one of the test subjects, his ex-girlfriend from Australia, and Eleanor takes over Michael’s position in order to help things go a little more smoothly as his nerves get the better of him.

Don’t forget, there’s also a digital series called The Selection that shows how The Bad Place determined who would be the people involved in this last chance to prove that humans can be good. Will this experiment help Eleanor, Jason, Tahani, and Chidi get into The Good Place? Or maybe they’ll just be sent to Earth to live out their remaining days as better people. With so many twists and turns spread across three seasons, we’re not sure how this show is going to end.

If you have Hulu, you can watch The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place right now. Otherwise, the final season starts airing on September 26 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC.