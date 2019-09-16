We’ve spent three seasons watching four not-so-great people learning to be good, but sometimes it’s just so fun to be bad. At least, there’s a lot of comedy to be mined out of the ridiculously evil, as The Good Place fans have delighted to learn every time Marc Evan Jackson‘s Shawn has appeared onscreen. As we prepare for the end times, we’re going to get a whole lot more of this deadpan demon in a new The Good Place digital series called The Selection.

The scene-stealing bigwig of the Bad Place is getting the spotlight in a six-episode digital series that follows Shawn and his cohorts as they pick which deceased humans to send to Michael’s (Ted Danson) experimental afterlife neighborhood, according to Deadline.

(Warning: spoilers for The Good Place ahead.)

If you remember, season 3 ended with Michael and his team of redemption-seeking humans – Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), and Jason (Manny Jacinto) – reaching a compromise with The Judge (Maya Rudolph) after trying to prove that the system was rigged. Michael would be allowed to build a new Good Place neighborhood populated by humans selected by the Bad Place in an experiment that would prove humans can be good. While the third season ends with the Bad Place already having picked their group of humans, we get to see the process in The Selection, which looks like a fantastic showcase for Marc Evan Jackson — a longtime supporting player in many a Mike Schur series who constantly knocks it out of the park with his hilariously dry delivery. With the digital series written by The Good Place writers, you can expect the same level of biting humor in The Selection as well.

The series, available to stream on the NBC App, prepares viewers for The Good Place‘s fourth and final season, which begins its final days on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Here are the digital series titles and descriptions: