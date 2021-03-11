We’re just over a week away from the arrival of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+, and Marvel Studios has really cranked up the marketing machine for the final stretch. A new featurette has been revealed with new footage from the series and a glimpse behind the scenes at the playful partnership between Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as the titular superhero duo. And as we learned recently, they’re not exactly partners but more like co-workers.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Featurette

Marvel and Disney are playing up the dynamic between Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes so much that it makes me think there might be a lot more bubbling beneath the surface of this seemingly formulaic series. Perhaps Marvel is holding a lot back to surprise fans who are expecting a superhero version of Lethal Weapon or whatever buddy cop action comedy that comes to mind.

As Sebastian Stan says in an interview, Anthony Mackie is like a fly in your house that won’t go away, but they still have a good dynamic. For his part, Mackie playfully disagrees with that, leaning right into their on-screen relationship. It seems like these two really had a great time making this series, so hopefully fans will have an equally good time when they watch it.

As for the plot, we know that the government doesn’t seem to accept Sam Wilson as the new Captain America, opting to replace Steve Rogers with a man named John Walker (Wyatt Russell), AKA US Agent in Marvel Comics. Will Wilson and Walker end up coming to blows? And how does Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) come into play?

Recent footage from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has hinted that there might be some new powerful characters out there who can go toe-to-toe with Bucky Barnes and his super soldier serum strength. Could there be a new serum out there being used to challenge our heroes?

In Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. The series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is head writer.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ starting on March 19, 2021.