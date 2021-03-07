Now that WandaVision has wrapped up, it’s time to look forward to the next small screen installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) has inherited Captain America’s shield, but that doesn’t mean the United States wants him to take up the mantle of the government-sanctioned superhero. But at least Sam has the support of Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), aka The Winter Soldier. Well, maybe not the full support, but they’re at least co-workers.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV Spot

All of the previews for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have been playing up the idea that Sam and Bucky don’t exactly get a long very well. It’s more of a playful rivalry than an actual hateful relationship they have with each other. We’re definitely getting a Lethal Weapon vibe from the proceedings. That makes the formula for the series not quite as exciting as WandaVision, but since this will be an integral story within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’re still interested to see where it goes.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also stars Daniel Brühl as returning villain Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as a rogue Sharon Carter, and 22 Jump Street actor Wyatt Russell as John Walker, a comic book antagonist known as U.S. Agent (aka Super-Patriot), who is basically chosen to be the new Captain America. Kari Skogland is directing, adding to her extensive TV credits that include The Walking Dead, The Handmaid’s Tale, Boardwalk Empire, The Killing, Penny Dreadful, House of Cards, and The Americans.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is slated to premiere on Disney+ starting on March 19, 2021.