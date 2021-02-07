The boys are back in town.

Marvel Studios and Disney+ released a new The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer during tonight’s Super Bowl, showcasing a return to the more conventional, quippy, action-heavy, Marvel house style that fans have come to expect. Check out the latest trailer below.



The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailer

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was initially going to be the first Marvel Studios show out of the gate, but the coronavirus pandemic threw the company’s release schedule into flux. Kevin Feige and the team at Marvel rolled with the punches and bumped WandaVision up into pole position, and I can’t help but wonder what the reaction to that series might have been if audiences had been primed with this more traditional, more “Marvel-y” show first. Would there have been less complaints and less impatience about the first couple of episodes of WandaVision? Would the audience have been more willing to let that show take some stylistic and formalistic risks? If the rollout had gone as planned, I also wonder if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier might have borne a different round of complaints, simply by nature of being the first Marvel property to hit any screen in several months. In any case, that’s a parallel universe we’ll never have access to.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will be back to reprise their title roles (respectively), Daniel Brühl is coming back to play the villainous Baron Zemo again (though this time he’ll be wearing the character’s recognizable purple mask), and Emily VanCamp is back as Sharon Carter, one of the most boring characters in MCU history. (I’m begging you, writers: give her something to do in this series!) We know that Black Mirror and 22 Jump Street actor Wyatt Russell is set to play John Walker, a comic book antagonist known as U.S. Agent (aka Super-Patriot), who was sort of like a dark mirror version of Captain America, and Alias actor Carl Lumbly might be playing Isaiah Bradley, a Black man who was experimented on with the same super soldier serum that turned Steve Rogers into Captain America.

According to our sources, the series will be about Falcon initially refusing to take up the mantle of Captain America, but ultimately changing his mind after discovering the secret history of the super soldier program by encountering Bradley, who was actually the “original” Captain America.

Derek Kolstad (John Wick) is a part of the writers’ room, and Kari Skogland is directing, adding to her extensive TV credits that include The Walking Dead, The Handmaid’s Tale, Boardwalk Empire, The Killing, Penny Dreadful, House of Cards, and The Americans.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to debut on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.