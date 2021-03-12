The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Early Buzz

Next week brings the premiere of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the second Marvel Studios series coming to Disney+ in the wake of the wild and surprising WandaVision. But critics have already seen the first episode of the series, and reactions have started to hit the web.

So far, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has looked like a much more straightforward comic book action comedy series that isn’t trying to do anything groundbreaking. That might be good for fans who were perplexed by WandaVision, but disappointing for those who want to see Marvel keep getting a little more ambitious in their style. So what do the critics think? C

heck out our round-up of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier early buzz below to see what they’re saying.

Let’s kick off things with a reaction from our own managing editor Jacob Hall:

And here’s what our editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta had to say about the series:

Our old pal Germain Lussier also found the first episode to be a solid set-up for what’s to come:

Here’s a round-up of what other critics thought about the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

Sounds like that the series is delivering exactly what we expected right out of the gate. But that doesn’t mean it won’t go in some surprising directions. I’ll admit to being a little disappointed that this goes straight back to the Marvel Studios formula, but then again, this was supposed to be the first series they did for Disney+ until the coronavirus pandemic shook up the production schedule. So maybe it’s not fair to hold it to such expectations after WandaVision broke the mold.

That’s all for the first reactions to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier for now. Full reviews will be coming soon, and the series debuts on Disney+ starting on March 19, 2021, with new episodes arriving on Fridays after that.

