Halloween Horror Nights, the annual scare-fest at Universal Studios Hollywood, continues to line up spooky theme park experiences for guests as it makes its long-awaited return this Samhain. Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, but this year it looks to be back with a vengeance. Recently, we learned that The Haunting of Hill House would be coming to Halloween Horror Nights in a special maze based on Mike Flanagan’s acclaimed Netflix series. Now, we have confirmation that an even bigger horror icon is on the guest list.

We’ll give you a hint as to who that might be: a lovely, demon-possessed girl who can crab-walk, spin her head around 360 degrees, and projectile-vomit pea-green soup. That’s right: Regan MacNeil and The Exorcist are coming (back) to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

MAZE REVEALED: The film that fueled your worst nightmares has returned to #UniversalHHN. The Exorcist is back, but this time the demon knows you’re coming. TICKETS NOW ON SALE: https://t.co/34M7Ut8brc pic.twitter.com/DcUFsz13kx — Horror Nights (@HorrorNights) July 22, 2021

As you can see above, the official Twitter account (with a verified blue checkmark and everything) for Halloween Horror Nights, or HHN, has announced that The Exorcist is back this year by popular demand. The Exorcist is one of the greatest horror movies, if not the single greatest horror movie, of all time. It’s arguably had more longevity than The Sting — which is still a good movie — and should have won the Academy Award for Best Picture of 1973.

“It’s the Power” of The Exorcist at Universal Studios Hollywood

In the same way that Disney’s family-friendly attractions keep its characters visible among guests, Universal’s Halloween scares give horror royalty a presence in its theme parks. Indeed, they scratch a very specific itch in the niche of park-loving horror fans.

Both The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Bride of Frankenstein will be in Hollywood as well at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. It’s as if they wandered off the backlot at their respective studios, Lionsgate and Universal, and are now converging on the same theme park to terrorize guests. The ever-popular mascot, Jack the Clown, will be there this year, too, ready to prey on people with coulrophobia (the fear of clowns).

Who would win in a fight: Leatherface, Frankenstein’s Bride, Jack the Clown, or Regan MacNeil in full crab-walk mode?

This isn’t the first time that The Exorcist has haunted Halloween Horror Nights. Below, ThemeParkHD lives up to its name with some HD footage of the 2016 Exorcist maze at Universal Studios Hollywood.

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to confront the demon Pazuzu yourself, then wonder no more. Get your vial of holy water ready and start practicing your best Max von Sydow impression in front of the mirror. “It’s the power.…It’s the power of Christ. The power of Christ compels you!”

Halloween Horror Nights runs from select nights between September 9 and October 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Tickets are available on Hollywood.HalloweenHorrorNights.com and are expected to sell out.