We’re knee-deep in the sweaty, sticky days of summer, but Halloween is just around the corner. And with it comes the return of Halloween Horror Nights, the annual haunted event at Universal Studios theme parks in Florida, California, Singapore, and Japan. The event didn’t happen last year due to the pandemic, but now it’s back, and we have a look at two attractions designed to give you the creeps.

One is the return of a Texas Chainsaw Massacre attraction that recreates moments from the iconic horror film. In addition to that, there’s a new attraction designed around Bride of Frankenstein, but with a distinct twist.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

I’m not a theme park person. In fact, I’m not a “going outside person” at all. I’d rather remain locked inside my moldy crypt, slowly rotting away, dying a little more every second. But every Halloween I’m tempted to plop down some money and travel to Halloween Horror Nights. Halloween is my favorite holiday, and the prospect of experiencing high-end, big-budget horror attractions is enticing. Of course, I never actually go, probably because I’ll end up in a debtor’s prison like a character from a Charles Dickens novel if I do.

But this year’s Halloween Horror Nights attractions are mighty alluring. There’s going to be an event based around Mike Flanagan’s great take on The Haunting of Hill House. And now there’s news about two other attractions. One such attraction is based around The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Attendees will “Follow in the footsteps of the victims from the original 1974 horror classic” as they “Enter the dilapidated Sawyer house and meet Leatherface and his demented family of merciless butchers.” Here’s more info:

You’ll encounter the small barbecue gas station, and of course, make your way through each familiar room of the Sawyer house. Everywhere you turn Leatherface and his demented family members are there to practice their well-honed butchering skills. Carving knives. Meat cleavers. Meat hooks. And of course, that roaring, slicing, flesh-ripping chainsaw. Will you make it out of the house in one piece? Or in pieces?

The Bride of Frankenstein

The other attraction worth noting is based around The Bride of Frankenstein, but there’s a very neat twist on the established formula here. Instead of being just another creation, this Bride is “taking her fate into her own bloody hands” and creating her own monster mate. You’ll “Enter the tower ruins where Frankenstein’s monster pulled the lever to bring down the walls and destroy him and his Bride” during this one. Here’s more:

“We belong dead.” The last words of Frankenstein’s monster on that fateful night when his Bride rejected him. But his end was her beginning. Now the Bride is stepping out of the shadows to bring him back. And there’s nothing she won’t do as she sharpens her brilliance by experimenting on unsuspecting victims. The mate will have her monster. And the monster his mate.

Another neat addition to the story will involve the Brides of Dracula, who the Bride of Frankenstein “captures and drains in hopes of reanimating her love.”

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights between September 3 and October 31.