The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is reviving the classic fantasy world created by The Jim Henson Company. But this time, we’re flashing back long before the events of the 1982 film The Dark Crystal. The prequel series coming to Netflix brings back puppetry in an epic fashion, showing us what might be the most meticulously crafted puppet-led series ever produced. Watch The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance trailer that just debuted at Comic-Con to see even more of the series.

The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Trailer

Straight from SDCC, we've got a behind the scenes look at The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance! An incredibly stacked cast joins a team of master engineers and artists to revive the world of the Gelflings and Skeksis for a new era. #DarkCrystal #SDCC50 pic.twitter.com/JJwFmPZQDE — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 20, 2019

There’s also a behind-the-scenes featurette:

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance stars Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel as Rian, Brea, and Deet, the three Gelfling heroes who discover the truth behind the power of the Skeksis, setting them on an epic adventure to save their world.

The rest of the voice cast includes Gelfling characters voiced by Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, and Alicia Vikander.

Meanwhile, the villainous Skeksis will be played by Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, and Andy Samberg.

Netflix also recently announced Lena Headey as Maudra Fara, Benedict Wong as The General, Awkwafina as The Collector, Sigourney Weaver as The Myth-Speaker, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Naia, and Dave Goelz as Baffi, a Fizzgig.

Based on The Dark Crystal, Jim Henson’s groundbreaking 1982 feature film, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance tells a new epic story, set many years before the events of the movie, and realized using classic puppetry with cutting edge visual effects. The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.

The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance, directed by Louis Leterrier, will hit Netflix on August 30, 2019.