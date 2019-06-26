The cast of Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance just keeps getting better and better. Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Benedict Wong (Avengers: Endgame), and Sigourney Weaver are among the new additions to the cast, which already includes the likes of Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Helena Bonham Carter, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs, and more.

The prequel series to the Jim Henson fantasy classic is drawing the biggest stars from other genre shows. Lena Headey joins her Game of Thrones costar Natalie Dormer in Age of Resistance, as Maudra Fara. She’s joined by Benedict Wong as The General, Awkwafina as The Collector, Sigourney Weaver as The Myth-Speaker (who only appears in voice form), Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Naia, and Dave Goelz as Baffi, a Fizzgig. New images of their characters can be seen in order below, released by Netflix.

New The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Cast Member Characters

The new characters look incredibly detailed and unique, in line with the painstaking mix of puppetry and visual effects that will be used in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. The 10-episode series will be set years before the events of Henson’s groundbreaking 1982 fantasy film, The Dark Crystal, following three Gelflings (Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel) who discover a horrifying secret behind the power of the Skesis and set out on a quest to save the dying world of Thra.

The original film has gained cult status and is now considered one of Henson’s finest works. Surely The Dark Crystal’s beloved legacy is what brings such a talented ensemble together, which director and executive producer Louis Leterrier acknowledges.

“I am so grateful to this dedicated and gifted ensemble who has so beautifully voiced the characters performed by our puppeteers,” Leterrier said. “Gathering such highly skilled performers was only possible because of their love and respect for Jim Henson’s work and his ongoing legacy.”

The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance will hit Netflix on August 30, 2019.