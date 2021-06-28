‘The Boys’ Season 3 Takes the Show to the Next Level, According to Antony Starr
Posted on Monday, June 28th, 2021 by Danielle Ryan
The Boys is absolutely nutty, but apparently it’s about to get even wilder. Antony Starr, who portrays the horrifying and handsome Homelander on the Amazon comic book series, recently shared that fans are in for a real treat.
Starr gushed in an interview with TVLine, “Oh, my God, [Season 3] is hands down one of the most enjoyable seasons of TV I’ve had the good fortune of being involved with! I had a great time on Season 2, and I thought we did something really cool there where we took it next-level in many ways from Season 1, and really, it’s just the extension of that.”
Starr is dead-on in describing the jump between the first two seasons. The first season had a lot of world-building to accomplish, but in season 2 the characters and their bad behavior finally got a chance to shine. Few superhero shows would have the guts to end the season with Homelander jerkin’ off atop the Chrysler building, but The Boys went there. With that kind of backdrop for Homelander’s arc this season, it’s no wonder why Starr said it “is my favorite season for many reasons that I can’t tell you about.”
“I’m always curious to see what the writers, what these crazy people, are going to cook up, and it’s a pretty great feeling in Season 3 to still be surprised and excited every time you turn a page in the material,” Starr elaborated. “All I can say is I truly believe the fans are going to freak out at Season 3.”
Payback
Those crazy writers have provided a few hints themselves. Showrunner Eric Kripke posted an image of the first episode’s script, titled “Payback.” Fans of the comic series will recognize Payback as the name of a rival superhero group to The Seven.
Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles will join this season as Soldier Boy, a riff on Captain America. Soldier Boy is the elected leader of Payback, which means he and Homelander should have plenty of chances to square off. We also know that the season will adapt a famously NSFW storyline from the comics. The Boys was created by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen and Kripke. Season 1 and season 2 are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The Boys Season 3 is currently filming in Toronto, with a release date TBD.
