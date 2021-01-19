The Boys has never shied away from bloodspatter and gore, but how will it deal with the raunchiest storyline to come out of Gareth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comics series? By diving into it head-on, with a whole episode titled after the infamous (and pretty self-explanatory) storyline, “Herogasm.”

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke offered a peek at the script cover for episode 6 of The Boys season 3, titled “Herogasm,” which was written by Jessica Chou.

“From day one, everyone dared me to make this episode,” Kripke wrote on Twitter. “CHALLENGE MET MOTHERFUCKERS.”

What could “Herogasm” refer to? Well, as you expect, it’s the title of the very R-rated, very raunchy comics storyline about a superhero orgy. Specifically, the story arc follows the Boys as they infiltrate Vought’s secret annual party known only as “Herogasm,” where it turns out the Seven — including Homelander and other Vought superheroes — have retreated while under the cover mission of leaving Earth to fight alien threats. The superheroes instead go to an island resort for a weekend filled with sex, drugs, and every kind of debauchery imaginable. Butcher and the Boys naturally follow them in order to gain evidence on the evils of Vought.

The Boys have tested the limits of its TV-MA rating before, but this may break that barrier, considering the images from this comic storyline are too NSFW to even share on a blog post. The storyline is popular, though it’s faced some criticism for being extreme for extreme’s sake, a common criticism of the original comics that Kripke and co. have managed to gracefully avoid in their much more palatable and intelligent (though still deliriously gory) adaptation of the anti-superhero story.

The Boys was created by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen and Kripke. Season 1 and season 2 are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. No premiere date has yet been set for The Boys season 3.