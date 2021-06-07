The Boys, a show everyone seems to love except me, is currently filming its third season. That third season will introduce a new character from comic series that inspired the show: Soldier Boy, a Captain America-like figure played by Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles. The first official look at Ackles as Soldier Boy has been released, giving us a look at the costume Ackles will be wearing as he takes on the character.

“Soldier Boy is the original bad ass,” said costume designer Laura Jean Shannon. “Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit. With that pedigree we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier’s practicality with a heavy dose of old school cowboy swagger. We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude, luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that.”

Showrunner Eric Kripke added: “When I cast Jensen as Soldier Boy, the first thing I said was, ‘I’m most excited for you, because of the amazing process you’ll go through with LJ, our Super Suit designer.’ It took six months but the experience surpassed Jensen’s expectations. LJ has made a work of art that tips its hat to the WWII Soldier Boy from the comics, while taking it in a sleek new direction. And if you think the photos are cool, just wait till you see Jensen in action. It’s one of my very favorite suits. Also, now you can quit clogging my Twitter notifications with demands to see it.”

In the comics, Soldier Boy is a member of the team Payback, which is yet another superhero team. The name is also “a legacy title. Two earlier Soldier Boys have existed, both the leaders of their team. The original’s decision to send the flyers of the Avenging Squad (a prototype for Payback) to scout for Germans – without authorization or awareness of military tactics – led the Waffen-SS to a US Army camp, causing a massacre of both the Avenging Squad and the American soldiers they were supposed to assist.” Whether or not the show takes this approach remains to be seen. But knowing this show, it will default the most violent avenue possible, as quickly as possible.