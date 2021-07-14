The 355: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

The movie industry is just starting to recover from pandemic restrictions, making it easier than ever to lose track of specific movies and release dates as they get lost in the shuffle of new releases. Take, for instance, a certain upcoming action movie called The 355 that features an international group of spies joining forces to take down some sort of larger threat. Luckily, I’ve gathered all the important details for anyone who needs a brief refresher on The 355.

Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

The 355 is currently set for a release in theaters on January 14, 2022.

One of the many casualties of the almost movie-less 2020, you’d be forgiven if it slipped your mind that the women-led heist film was originally primed to come out in January of this year. Delayed for an entire calendar year when daily COVID cases were very much on the rise, hindsight makes it clear that Universal’s decision was probably the right one.

What is The 355?

The premise of The 355 involves a seemingly global danger that necessitates certain highly-skilled female spies from the international community to team up and come together, Avengers-style.

The trailer, released way back in October of last year, sells an action-packed (if somewhat generic) spy thriller set in locales all across the world.

The 355 Synopsis

Here is the synopsis for The 355:

“When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan), who is tracking their every move. As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world—or get them killed.”

The 355 Director, Crew, and More

The 355 is the latest film from director Simon Kinberg, best known as the creative force, producer, and occasional writer throughout Fox’s X-Men franchise. His first directorial effort, X-Men: The Dark Phoenix, didn’t quite go over very well but his long history of credits include Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone series, Star Wars: Rebels, and the Robert Downey Jr.-starring Sherlock Holmes.

The 355 is co-written by Theresa Rebeck from a story by herself and Bek Smith (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil). Junkie XL of Godzilla vs Kong, Batman v Superman, and Mad Max: Fury Road fame is handling the music and stepping behind the camera for cinematography duties is Tim Maurice-Jones (Kick-Ass 2, Snatch).

The 355 Cast

For an ensemble like The 355, the cast is pretty much the biggest part of the draw. Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramirez are along for the ride, but let’s not kid ourselves: the stars of the show are clearly Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Bingbing Fan as the five main spies.

The 355 Trailer