If a bunch of dudes can always band together to stop some generic bad guy from destroying the world with some kind of doomsday device, so can a group of women. That’s exactly what Universal Pictures is doing with The 355, a new action blockbuster that teams up Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Bingbing Fan as an assembly of international operatives tasked with stopping some kind of massive attack. You want cliches? The 355 trailer is full of them.

The 355 Trailer

From Jessica Chastain saying “I’m putting together a team,” to the inevitable gunpoint face-off before an exposition-filled conversation, this movie is full of all the tropes that have been in countless macho action movies. But it’s these five badass women at the center of it, and I kinda love it in all its hokey glory. Lupita Nyong’o even kisses her thankless husband goodbye before she goes off on this mission.

The action looks solid, even if the story seems to leave something to be desired. After all, if they’re giving these women all the same elements that make-up the frequently male-dominated action movies, then they have to do it right by giving it a generic storyline too. It’s also a little concerning that Universal chose to market this movie by touting themselves as the studio that gave us Jason Bourne, the worst movie in the primary Bourne Identity franchise, only second to The Bourne Legacy in poor quality. But maybe they just meant the character in general.

Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Endgame) and Edgar Ramirez (Zero Dark Thirty) also star in The 355, which is directed by Simon Kinberg (Dark Phoenix) with a script he also wrote with Theresa Rebeck (NBC’s Smash). Jessica Chastain is also producing with Kelly Carmichael through their Freckle Films banner, and Kinberg is producing through genre films with Richard Hewitt (Bohemian Rhapsody) serving as executive producer.