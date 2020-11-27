Christopher Nolan‘s complex time inversion blockbuster Tenet is finally leaving theaters and coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD just in time for Christmas. To hype the forthcoming home video release, Warner Bros. Pictures released a featurette that showcases hip-hop artist Travis Scott‘s original song “The Plan” and how it came to be in the movie. It turns out we have Grammy-winning Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson (above right) to thank for that.

Tenet Featurette – Travis Scott’s “The Plan”

After working on the score for a bit, Ludwig Göransson felt that the music he created for the movie made the was a little anti-climactic for the end credits, so he wanted to bring in a recording artist who could add a little more energy. The composer suggested that Christopher Nolan show Tenet to Travis Scott in order to see what he could come up with for an end credits song.



In the featurette, Christopher Nolan praises Scott’s emulation of the movie in his track, which uses a certain beat that Göransson created for the film’s score. After “The Plan” was finished, Göransson ended u using part of Scott’s vocals and inserted them into the score. So by the time Tenet is over, it’s almost like this song has been teased throughout the film. The result is an infectious track that cast member John David Washington called “fire” and “off the chain.” We certainly won’t argue with that.

In addition to highlighting the creation of “The Plan,” there’s also some great behind-the-scenes footage of some of the big action sequences in the movie, something we can’t wait to get a longer look at on the Tenet home video release coming on December 15, 2020. Unfortunately, the special features aren’t exactly plentiful, but the one that’s included is an hour-long exploration of the development and production of the film as told by the cast and crew, so that should be fairly satisfying.

Though it may not be the best time to head out to movie theaters, Tenet is still playing on the big screen. In this dismal box office environment, the movie was still holding strong in the #8 spot on the charts last weekend with an estimated $360,000. That brings its total box office gross so far to $56.9 million. Perhaps when there’s a vaccine next year and movie theaters are fully operational again, Tenet can get re-released to give more people an opportunity to see it as Christopher Nolan intended.