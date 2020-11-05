If you missed Tenet in theaters due to obvious reasons, here’s good news: Christopher Nolan‘s latest action epic is headed to 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital in December, just in time for the holidays. The home media release is, unfortunately, lacking in special features. But on the plus side, you’ll be able to turn the subtitles on and figure out what the hell everyone in this movie is mumbling about.

Finally, you’ll be able to watch Christopher Nolan’s Tenet exactly the way he wanted: on your TV while you check your phone the entire time! Tenet will drop on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital on December 15, just in time for you to stuff it in someone’s stocking (provided stocking stuffing is part of your culture). Preorder from digital and physical retailers begins on November 10.

In Tenet, “Armed with only one word— Tenet —and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist (John David Washington) journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Not time travel. Inversion.” The cast includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

As for special features, well…there aren’t many. In fact, there’s only one:

Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of “Tenet” – An hour-long exploration of the development and production of the film as told by the cast and crew.

I’m not sure why this is such a bare-bones disc, but so it goes. I mostly enjoyed Tenet when I saw it in theaters, but it was also one of my least-favorite Nolan movies (and I’m usually a big fan of his work). As I wrote in my spoiler review:

Tenet is one of Christopher Nolan’s most action-packed movies. And it’s also one of his most disappointing. There are the bones of something brilliant here – something ground-breaking; something inspiring. But it all gets lost along the way. There’s plenty of excitement on hand here, and while some of the dialogue does indeed get lost in the sound design, you can’t help but stay hooked on the Washington, Pattinson, and Debicki, three wildly talented and attractive people giving it their all. I’m a fan of Nolan’s work. I dare say I like pretty much all of his movies – even this one, to a fault. But at this point in his career, shouldn’t Nolan be progressing rather than regressing?

All that said, I’m excited to watch this again. It definitely felt like a movie that needed to be seen more than once, but I didn’t have the luxury of returning to a theater to do so. Now, I’ll get the chance from the safety of my own home.