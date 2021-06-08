After a bit of a rocky launch, Apple TV+ has settled into a groove and is starting to carve out its identity as a streaming service. As the streaming wars rage on, the folks at Apple know how important it is to keep people subscribed and draw new eyeballs into their ecosystem. To that end, they’ve released a new video teasing several big shows and movies that are coming out this summer and beyond.

Catch a glimpse of Ted Lasso season 2, The Morning Show season 2, the adaptation of author Isaac Asimov’s classic sci-fi book series Foundation, and much, much more below.

Apple TV+ Preview

Despite a star-studded panel presentation in the lead-up to its November 2019 launch, Apple TV+ felt like it stumbled a little bit out of the gate. But it quickly regained its footing, and shows like The Morning Show and Ted Lasso racking up Emmy Awards and bringing the streamer some much-needed critical acclaim. Word of mouth spread like wildfire about those shows, and with For All Mankind season 2 getting rave reviews, it feels like they’re slowly but surely building up a solid library in the midst of a crowded streaming landscape.

This new preview teases new seasons of familiar shows like See, Truth Be Told, Home Before Dark, and Trying, but also offers a peek behind the curtain at things like Foundation, an epic sci-fi series starring Jared Harris and Lee Pace; Mr. Corman, the new show created by, directed by, and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt; The Shrink Next Door, which stars Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell and sounds like a reversal of the Bill Murray comedy What About Bob?; Physical, a 1980s-set series starring Rose Byrne as the founder of an aerobics empire; Invasion, a mysterious sci-fi project from Simon Kinberg (Dark Phoenix) and David Weil (Hunters) starring Sam Neill; Lisey’s Story, the new show written by Stephen King that stars Julianne Moore and Clive Owen; and more.

One of the new shows that I’m personally the most interested in is called Schmigadoon!, which is a riff on the 1947 Broadway musical and subsequent 1954 movie adaptation about a pair of travelers who happen upon a town in the Scottish highlands that only appears once every hundred years. Schmigadoon is a parody of those type of Golden Age musicals and stars Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele) and Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live) as “a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can’t leave until they find ‘true love.'”

We’ll have more about that series on /Film soon, so stay tuned.