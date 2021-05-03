It’s been 20 years since Joseph Gordon-Levitt last graced the small screen with a leading role, when audiences watched him grow up on TV in the NBC sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun. Now he makes his long-awaited return to television with Mr. Corman, a new Apple TV+ series which he directs, produces, and stars in. See the Mr. Corman first look image below.

Mr. Corman First Look

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been curiously absent from the big screen for a while (only recently resurfacing with appearances in films like Trial of the Chicago 7 and Project Power), but he’s been absent from the small screen for longer. After making a name for himself as a teen sitcom heartthrob thanks to roles in 3rd Rock from the Sun and Roseanne, he’s back and all grown up in a new Apple Original comedy series Mr. Corman.

A passion project for the Inception star, Mr. Corman is created by, directed by, and executive produced by Gordon-Levitt, who also stars in the 10-episode comedy series. The series follows a fifth grade teacher who dreamed of a career as a musician, but finds himself at a creative and personal dead-end. The character is a thinly-veiled version of Gordon-Levitt, “if I had some different luck and made some different choices,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly. Like Gordon-Levitt, Josh grew up in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley, attended Van Nuys High School, and “is an artist at heart,” but unlike his real-life counterpart, hasn’t been able to achieve those artistic ambitions.

“Mr. Corman is probably the most distilled expression of myself that I’ve ever managed to achieve,” Gordon-Levitt said.

In addition to Gordon-Levitt, Mr. Corman stars Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Bobby Hall aka Logic, Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward, and Hector Hernandez. Bruce Eric Kaplan, Ravi Nandan and Inman Young also executive produce, while Pamela Harvey-White serves as producer.

Here is the synopsis for Mr. Corman, per the official Apple TV+ release:

‘Mr. Corman’ follows the days and nights of Josh Corman (played by Gordon-Levitt), an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn’t panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiancé Megan has moved out, and his high school buddy Victor has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for, but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness, and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person. Darkly funny, oddly beautiful, and deeply heartfelt, this relatable dramedy speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings: rich with good intentions, poor with student loans, and yearning to become real grown-ups sometime before they die.

Mr. Corman is set to premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 6, 2021. The series will debut with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.