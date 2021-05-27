In every comedy film in which Rose Byrne appears, she steals the show, and often, the entire movie. So where is Byrne’s big breakout comedy role? When is Byrne going to get the massive stardom she deserves? Byrne might be finally getting her due with the Apple TV+ series, Physical. A dark comedy series created by Annie Weisman (Desperate Housewives) and directed by I, Tonya filmmaker Craig Gillespie among others, Physical stars Byrne as a bedraggled ’80s housewife who discovers the wonderful world of aerobics and sets out to build a fitness empire. Watch the Physical trailer below.

Physical Trailer

Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for Physical, a 10-episode dark comedy starring Rose Byrne as an unhappy housewife whose new obsession with aerobics turns into an unlikely business venture. The trailer doesn’t hide much of the story, charting Byrne’s growth from quietly tortured housewife to ruthless businesswoman. Also starring in the series is Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, and Ashley Liao.

Annie Weiseman creates, writes, executive produces and serves as showrunner for Physical, which feels like the kind of darkly comic antiheroine story that I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie thrives in. He directs a few episodes, alongside Liza Johnson and Stephanie Laing. All three also serve as executive producers along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble and Byrne. The series is produced by Apple TV+ by Tomorrow Studios under Weiseman’s overall deal with Apple.

Here is the synopsis for Physical:

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image…. that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics. At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila’s real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) — the female lifestyle guru.

Physical will premiere on Apple TV+ with its first three episodes, on Friday, June 18, 2021, followed by one new episode every Friday.