Want to watch the Spider-Man: Far From Home red carpet premiere? What official name has Marvel Studios given Thicc Thor? What role did Anthony Mackie audition for in the MCU before Falcon? Did someone figure out the confusing X-Men movie timeline? Will the Joker movie premiere at the Venice Film Festival? What line did Samuel L. Jackson improvise in Spider-Man: Far From Home? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Go behind the scenes of the latest season of Krypton and explore the comic book origins of the show’s villains.

Spider-Man: Far From Home has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90% with 86 reviews in at the time of writing.

Nick Fury‘s funny line “Bitch, please, you’ve been to space,” wasn’t in Spider-Man: Far From Home script.

A character description teases some kind of alien tech obsessed genius is coming to The Flash in the new season.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland listen to some unpopular opinions from BBC Radio 1 listeners overseas.

More set photos from the production of Black Widow give a better look at that mysterious armored character.

Watch various interviews with the cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home from last night’s Hollywood premiere.

Warner Bros. Pictures just might be gearing up to bring Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker to the Venice Film Festival.

