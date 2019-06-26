Avengers: Endgame is returning to theaters this weekend with a deleted scene and some other bonus footage to entice fans for one more trip back to the cinema. But if you’re not willing to fork over the cash for admission, you won’t have to wait long before you can see the Marvel Cinematic Universe showstopper from the comfort of your own home.

Marvel Studios has announced the Avengers: Endgame home video release dates, bringing the epic sequel to digital at the end of July, and then to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD in the middle of August. Below, find out when you can get your hands on that Avengers Endgame Blu-ray or watch it two weeks earlier on digital.

Avengers: Endgame will first be available on Digital in HD, 4K Ultra HD and Movies Anywhere starting on July 30. Two weeks later, the sequel will hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand on August 13. So Avengers: Endgame started summer with a bang, and it’ll end it with another one.

The good news is that this isn’t a bare bones home video release either. It comes with a slew of special features, including six deleted scenes, a gag reel, and audio commentary. There’s also something called a “Visionary Intro,” which is just an introduction by co-directors Anthony & Joe Russo. So I guess that’s cool?

The home video release of Avengers: Endgame also features some kind of tribute to the late Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee. Perhaps this is the same tribute that is likely to be shown in theaters with the re-release of the movie this weekend. We’ll know soon enough. Otherwise, check out the full list of special features below.

BONUS MATERIALS

Digital Exclusive:

Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance – Explore Captain America and Peggy Carter’s bond, forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Blu-ray & Digital: