‘Avengers: Endgame’ Hits Digital at the End of July, Blu-ray and DVD in August
Posted on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
Avengers: Endgame is returning to theaters this weekend with a deleted scene and some other bonus footage to entice fans for one more trip back to the cinema. But if you’re not willing to fork over the cash for admission, you won’t have to wait long before you can see the Marvel Cinematic Universe showstopper from the comfort of your own home.
Marvel Studios has announced the Avengers: Endgame home video release dates, bringing the epic sequel to digital at the end of July, and then to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD in the middle of August. Below, find out when you can get your hands on that Avengers Endgame Blu-ray or watch it two weeks earlier on digital.
Avengers: Endgame will first be available on Digital in HD, 4K Ultra HD and Movies Anywhere starting on July 30. Two weeks later, the sequel will hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand on August 13. So Avengers: Endgame started summer with a bang, and it’ll end it with another one.
The good news is that this isn’t a bare bones home video release either. It comes with a slew of special features, including six deleted scenes, a gag reel, and audio commentary. There’s also something called a “Visionary Intro,” which is just an introduction by co-directors Anthony & Joe Russo. So I guess that’s cool?
The home video release of Avengers: Endgame also features some kind of tribute to the late Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee. Perhaps this is the same tribute that is likely to be shown in theaters with the re-release of the movie this weekend. We’ll know soon enough. Otherwise, check out the full list of special features below.
BONUS MATERIALS
Digital Exclusive:
- Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance – Explore Captain America and Peggy Carter’s bond, forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in “Avengers: Endgame.”
Blu-ray & Digital:
- Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.
- Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original “Iron Man” — and launched the MCU.
- A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.
- Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.
- The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back!
- The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.
- Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.
- Six Deleted Scenes – “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.”
- Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs and gaffes from set.
- Visionary Intro – Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.
- Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.