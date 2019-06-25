If you didn’t see Avengers: Endgame enough in theaters the first time, or you’re just interested in seeing what bonus footage Marvel Studios has been saving up, we have good news. The film is officially coming back to theaters everywhere this weekend, and tickets are on sale right now. And for all you fans out there who loved the movie 3,000, there’s an exclusive poster that you’ll only be able to get when you buy a ticket for the Avengers Endgame re-release (while supplies last). Check it out below.

Avengers Endgame Re-Release Poster

The Avengers: Endgame re-release will feature a video introduction by co-director Anthony Russo as well as an unfinished deleted scene from the movie. Plus, there will be a special sneak peek of Spider-Man: Far From Home included as well, so you’ll be totally prepared for the film’s arrival next week. There were once talks of a Stan Lee tribute being included as well, but that information isn’t in the official press release for the Avengers Endgame re-release.

As of now, Avengers: Endgame is already the biggest movie of the year, but surely Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company are anxious to have it take the #1 slot as the highest grossing movie of all-time. Right now it’s sitting at $2,750.8 billion worldwide while Avatar has $2,788.0. Will the hungry fans returning to theaters be enough to push it over the top? In the end, it doesn’t matter for Disney since they now own Avatar, but they probably want to make a new footnote in the box office history books.

Tickets are on sale now at Fandango and wherever tickets are sold, so get them now.