In this edition of Superhero Bits:

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Trailer

During a Comic-Con@Home 2021 panel, a new trailer for the rest of the sixth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow was released. What starts as a nice wedding ceremony for Sara and Ava turns into a disaster as Bishop returns and drops some nasty aliens for the superheroes to deal with. Plus, we get a glimpse at an alien bowling match and Constantine’s descent into dark magic and madness.

Speaking of Constantine, the panel also revealed that Matt Ryan‘s tenure as the magical character will be coming to an end. Co-showrunner Phil Klemmer revealed that Ryan will soon transition from playing Constantine to a new character, Dr. Gwyn Davies, an eccentric scientist from the 20th century. Klemmer added:

“As everyone who loves him knows, in the end, John Constantine will walk his path alone. The time has come for John to part ways with the Legends, and for me to part ways with John. I’m really excited to be creating this new role on the show and having some fun with it — discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends.”

Could this mean another iteration of Constantine might be in the process of coming to film or television? Why else would DC’s Legends of Tomorrow phase out the character that fans love so much?

Rumored Marvel Fighting Game Roster May Have Leaked

As rumors have been swirling about a Marvel fighting game coming from Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm, a post from Reddit claims to have learned the roster of comic book fighters for the game.

Since this is unverified, take it with a grain of salt, but the rumored fighters in the game are Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Wolverine, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Groot and Rocket (together), Blade, Gamora, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, Gambit, Shang-Chi, Kitty Pryde, Invisible Woman, Mr. Fantastic, Hulk, Skaar, Doctor Octopus, Blob, Mojo, Bullseye, Mephisto, Daken, Arnim Zola, Venom, Abomination, Deacon Frost, and Madame Masque.

That’s an interesting mix of well-known characters and a handful of more obscure names from Marvel Comics. But that’s not all. Supposedly Deadpool will be a pre-order bonus, and the first DLC characters will include Daredevil, Cyclops, Raiden, and, somehow, Kylo Ren. That last inclusion makes us skeptical of this entire line-up but considering Terminator, Spawn, and The Joker were put into Mortal Kombat 11, anything is possible.

Does this sound like a Marvel fighting game you’d be excited about?

Lucifer Final Season Teaser Announces September Debut

The final season of Lucifer is coming this fall, and Netflix has released the first teaser. There’s a lot of tense confrontations between the titular character, as well as some steamy and surprising kisses. So get ready for Lucifer to end with a bang when the final season arrives on September 10, 2021.

Stan Lee’s Story About Spider-Man’s Original Name

BBC News shared an old clip with a story that you may have heard before. Everyone’s favorite webslinger almost wasn’t a webslinger at all. Stan Lee explained the origins of the wallcrawler known as Spider-Man:

“I saw a fly crawling on a wall, and I thought, ‘Gee, wouldn’t it be something if we had a hero who could crawl on walls like a fly? … So I thought ‘Fly-Man?’ That didn’t sound dramatic enough. ‘Insect-Man?’ And I went down a list, and then I got to ‘Spider-Man,’ and somehow ‘Spider-Man,’ it sounded a little scary, it sounded impressive, so I said, ‘I’ll call him Spider-Man.'”

Can you imagine if everyone was excited about Fly-Man entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Loki Director Kate Herron Opens Up About the Marvel Series

Loki director Kate Herron talks about what drew her to the God of Mischief as a character and how the concept for the show came together. If you’d like to hear more from the filmmaker, be sure to check out our interview with her, which was conducted after the outstanding first season finale.

Superman & Lois Season 1 Comes to Home Video This Fall

The first season of Superman & Lois hasn’t come to an end just yet, but Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has already announced when the full season will be available on home video. Superman & Lois will be available to purchase on digital on August 20 (the same day it hits HBO Max), but the Blu-ray and DVD won’t follow until October 19.

Along with all 15 episodes of the show’s first season, the home video release will also include three featurettes about the making of the series, as well as the DC FanDome panel from last year.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Concept Trailer

Using footage from a variety of Marvel Studios movies and TV shows, Comic Book Resources put together this concept trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It imagines vaguely how the movie might play out with Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, and Baron Mordo, though we still don’t have any official details about the sequel’s plot.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Will Change Things Up

Though DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has been time-hopping in each episode since the beginning of the series, the show’s seventh season will change up the formula a bit. Co-showrunner Phil Klemmer said during the show’s Comic-Con@Home 2021 panel that we’ll find the team “stuck in a particular place and time,” so they won’t be able to rely on the usual technology that takes them from one place to the next. Klemmer called it more of a “real-world odyssey” with comparisons to the film O Brother, Where Art Thou? and “The Satanist’s Apprentice” episode from the current sixth season.

New Batman: The Long Halloween Part II Clip

At first, it seems like this clip from Batman: The Long Halloween Part II is again telling us the origin story of the Caped Crusader when his parents were killed in front of him in a Gotham City alley. However, we suddenly see Batman is injured and encountering a different couple with a kid trying to get out of the rain. It still results in a flashback with all the familiar details of young Bruce Wayne’s tragedy, but at least it’s not drawn out too much.