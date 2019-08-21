If you’ve grown tired of the same old Mortal Kombat characters facing off in bloody battles whenever a new iteration of the fighting video game comes around, we have some good, weird news.

Mortal Kombat 11 was released for for Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One back in the spring. But so far the only characters available to play have been standard fighters from the previous Mortal Kombat games, as well as some new characters. However, when the first piece of downloadable content arrives, it will bring a few surprising characters with it, like Arnold Schwarzenegger as a T-800 Terminator, The Joker and Spawn. Find out more about the added Mortal Kombat 11 downloadable characters below.

Mortal Kombat 11 Downloadable Characters Coming Soon

Mortal Kombat standbys Nightwolf and Shang Tsung are the first two characters from Kombat Pack 1 that are available to play right now. They’ll be joined by another returning franchise character, Sindel, in late November. As for the characters you’re probably most interested in seeing added to the game, they’ll be slowly released in the coming months.

Next out of the gate on October 8 will be the T-800 Terminator played by Arnold Schwarzenegger. But since this is a cross-promotion with Terminator: Dark Fate it will be the aged version of the cyborg that we’ve seen in the film’s marketing so far. There’s always the possibility that players will be able to switch outfits to make him appear as the younger, classic Terminator, but either way, just the idea of playing as any Terminator in Mortal Kombat is ridiculous and dumb, but still pretty cool.

Ringing in the New Year a little late on January 28 will be The Joker, though it’s not any specific version from any of the movies. This might seem out of left field, but don’t forget there was that Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe crossover fighting game that was released back in 2008, and this makes for a cool throwback for fans of that game.

Wrapping up Kombat Pack 1 will be the addition of Spawn on March 17. The character was actually once hoped to be a playable character for Mortal Kombat X, but a deal between Todd McFarlane and and NetherRealm Studios wasn’t in place soon enough to make it happen. Now Spawn will finally be coming to Mortal Kombat, and the character will be voiced by Keith David, reprising his role from the Spawn animated series.

There’s no game footage of the three guest characters available at this time, but we’re likely to see trailers before each of the characters enter the game.