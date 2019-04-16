On the April 16 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall and Senior writer Ben Pearson to talk about the latest Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker news. We’ll also discuss Peter’s theory based on one shot from the trailer. And we’ll answer your mailbag questions about the final chapter of the Skywalker saga.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: Before we get into the news, Ben gives us his reaction to the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker teaser trailer.

In The News:

In The Mailbag:

Talmerian writes in “Am I the only one who saw the opening scene with Ray as some sort of training exercise? There’s just a feeling or look that indicates to me she is trying something new and testing herself. Great episode!”

Declan from Toronto writes in “ Hey Peter here is a possible theory of how the Emperor has made his return. This is pulling from both the expanded universe and canon. Remember that Darth Sidious (Emperor) was the apprentice of Darth Plagueis, a sith Lord that was so powerful and knowledgeable in the dark side that he could influence midi-chlorians to create life and also keep people from dying. In the expanded universe Darth Sidious learned all of Darth Plagueis’ powers and when he had nothing left to learned he killed Plagueis as was the way of the rule of two. In canon you recall in Revenge of the Sith the scene where Palpatine told Anakin about the story of Darth Plagueis and his power. So it’s not too far fetch to consider that the Emperor used this power to save himself at the end of Return of the Jedi…just a thought. P.S. Sorry Chris, I have a feeling this will not make you feel any better about the movie.”

Cade L writes in: “1) The planet in the SW:IX trailer could be Yavin? the site of the first Death-star destruction and some Jedi Temples and such (according to some EU Legends). Maybe they’re after a holocron? 2) Is Endor the moon or the planet? — I just watched ROTJ again, and I’m pretty sure Vader and the Emperor refer to the planet where the shield generator is and where the ewoks are as “Endor”…I think the moon itself is called “Endor.” and although the Ewok Adventure movies are not canon (at least I think they are not) – there are desert scenes in those films…so the mysterious trailer planet could be Endor Also….let’s give some love to the Ewok movies eh? 3) If Palpatine is a force ghost, that would negate the moral tale within ROTS. That film seems to indicate that the dark side cannot produce immortality, but can only prolong physical life (ugly, hateful, sickly life). Whereas, Qui-Gon discovers that there is immorality with the lightside…through ghost-hood? I think that is an important thematic idea as it further cements the tragic irony of Anakin’s turn= in seeking immortality for those he loves through the dark side, he brings them death. Whereas by letting go of life and turning to the light side, one can achieve an “immortality” within the force. Assuming JJ cares about that distinction, I would assume Palpatine is alive physically in IX 4) All in all = it would have been nice to have very little Original Trilogy throw-backs in this new trilogy. As it is, Rey, Finn and co. are not going to be given their own story — their trilogy ends just as their story is really beginning. Having the original characters play so prominently in the new story does a disservice to the new characters. Anyway, Abrams and Kennedy were not brave enough to do this trilogy without massive fan service. JJ tends to do that anyway (look at Into Darkness). Oh well. I look forward to Palpatine anyway…”



All the other stuff you need to know: