It’s the question that’s been plaguing a section of Star Wars fans since The Force Awakens: who are Rey’s parents? And while it seemed as if writer/director Rian Johnson provided an answer to that question in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it turns out that we don’t have the full picture quite yet. According to co-writer/director J.J. Abrams, “there’s more to the story” about Rey’s parents that will be revealed in this year’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Read his new quotes below.

In a new interview with ABC News, Abrams was asked point blank if we’re going to find out who Rey’s parents are in the new film, and his response was pure Abrams, answering the question with a provocative tease:

“I will say that we knew, going into this, that this movie, it had to be a satisfying conclusion. And we were well aware that that’s one of the things that’s been out there. I don’t want to say that what happens in Episode 8 [didn’t happen]. We have honored that. But I will say that there’s more to the story than you’ve seen.”

In an in-depth article we published this morning, /Film’s Peter Sciretta puts forth several theories about Rey’s lineage based on Abrams’ quotes. I’ve been a staunch supporter of the “Rey’s parents are nobodies” reveal from The Last Jedi since the moment I heard it – I’m one of those people who loved how that idea opens up the Star Wars saga instead of keeping its narrative contained to a few significant families. But reading Abrams’ comments, diving into Peter’s theories, and looking at the over-arching nine-film saga on a macro level, I’m now mostly convinced that this story is ultimately going to be smaller than the one I wanted and the one The Last Jedi indicated.

But while I myself have regularly pointed out the fact that it was Rey who said her parents were no one in The Last Jedi, not Kylo Ren, this video from before that film came out gives me some pause. Watch how Johnson almost reveals more information, which could easily align with what Abrams is talking about today:

Theories have abounded about Rey’s true parentage, ranging from her mother being Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra from Solo: A Star Wars Story (an option which doesn’t seem likely, since Daisy Ridley seems to have thought that Rey’s parents were actually revealed in The Force Awakens and there was no hint about Qi’ra in that film) to Adam Driver referring to Rey as a “princess,” potentially revealing the truth about her lineage by accident in an interview. Simon Pegg, who played Unkar Plutt in The Force Awakens, also once revealed that Abrams had a different plan for Rey’s parentage than what ended up being in the movies (so far): “I know what J.J. kind of intended or at least was being chucked around. I think that’s kind of been undone slightly by the last one. There was some talk of a relevant lineage for her.”

And finally, look at how Disney has treated the property thus far, with its insistence on making side movies with familiar characters fans know and love. That practice, thankfully, seems to finally be slowing down with stories like The Mandalorian coming up, but this is the capper of the Skywalker saga, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the franchise close in on itself one last time before it opens up again with new trilogies and streaming adventures.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.