With so much conversation centering on J.J. Abrams‘ upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker over the past few days, we’ve searched the galaxy far and wide and gathered some of the best and most interesting bits we could find. So in addition to all of /Film’s more in-depth coverage, keep reading to learn about how the film’s ending changed during filming, why Abrams and Kathleen Kennedy chose that title, their thoughts on Palpatine’s comeback, see how one fan’s cut of the new trailer involves actor Seth Rogen, and more.

Daisy Ridley tells me about how SHE learned about the ending of THE RISE OF SKYWALKER! pic.twitter.com/xYijqmKusL — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) April 14, 2019

CinemaBlend points us to this interview with star Daisy Ridley, who reveals that the ending of the movie changed on the fly when “a slightly different beat” was added. What was it, and what was the original ending going to be? Stay tuned as everyone speculates, and hopefully someone eventually gets a straight answer out of Abrams once the film opens.

J.J. Abrams heard the grumbles of The Force Awakens being too similar to A New Hope, but he reminds fans that #TheRiseOfSkywalker will feel the influence of ALL the films that came before it. pic.twitter.com/m5K3dDTxSK — Fandango (@Fandango) April 13, 2019

Speaking with Fandango, Abrams explained how he aimed for this film to culminate in a reflection of the entire saga, not just a single movie.

In case there’s any lingering ambiguity from the trailer (and McDiarmid’s appearance at the panel!), I can 100% confirm that Palpatine is back in The Rise Of Skywalker as I just asked JJ. He’s thrilled – and slightly incredulous- that McDiarmid’s presence on set didn’t leak. pic.twitter.com/qDzPQagXSW — James Dyer (@jamescdyer) April 12, 2019

This Reddit post points us to this old video from 2016 that points out that Palpatine’s voice can be heard during Rey’s “Forceback” vision in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, providing the tiniest hint ever that he could still have a larger role to play in this saga.

This short video is worth a watch, with Abrams teasing again that this film “resolves nine movies,” John Boyega talking about grilling Abrams over details about how Palpatine could return, and most interestingly, Kennedy saying that Palpatine’s appearance has been “in the blueprint for a long time,” indicating that this was something they’ve been building to since The Force Awakens.

Speaking of Kennedy, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she’s currently plotting the next 10 years of Star Wars films:

“We knew we were going to close this up, we knew that even before we started The Force Awakens. We are looking at the next saga. We are not just looking at another trilogy, we’re really looking at the next 10 years or more. This [movie] is the culmination of the Skywalker Saga; it’s by no means the culmination of Star Wars. I’m sitting down now with Dan Weiss and David Benioff…and Rian Johnson. We’re all sitting down to talk about, where do we go next? We’ve all had conversations about what the possibilities might be, but now we’re locking it down.”

That mirrors some older comments from Disney CEO Bob Iger, who recently told Bloomberg Television (via Heroic Hollywood) that there will be a “hiatus” of Star Wars films after The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters.

“We have not announced any specific plans for movies thereafter. There are movies in development, but we have not announced them. But I think we’re going to take a pause, take some time, and reset because the Skywalker saga comes to an end with this ninth movie. There will be other Stars Wars movies, but again, I think we’re going to be in a period where there will be a bit of a hiatus.”

So, I took a look at the Phantom Menace Teaser side by side with the teaser for #RiseofSkywalker and there are some striking, beautiful similarities. First, they both start with the same text: pic.twitter.com/6QfgUbYCc7 — Bryan Young @SWCC (@swankmotron) April 13, 2019

/Film contributor Bryan Young has a great Twitter thread about the parallels between the teasers for The Phantom Menace and The Rise of Skywalker, and how they seem to be communicating with each other across time. Definitely worth reading the entire thing.

I LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS and I just melted back into being a happy kid. If you need me I’ll be spending the rest of the day smiling dreamily. https://t.co/z8evIBbRoA — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) April 12, 2019

Here’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson joyous reacting to the new teaser. That guy is just the best.

We finally pullled it! THE MURAL IS COMPLETE #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/dZN60xkENR — DK @ #StarWarsCelebration (@DanielKennedyDK) April 13, 2019

One of Lucasfilm’s event coordinators revealed a previously-hidden section of a banner at Celebration.

Inverse has a cool piece about how the lines on Kylo Ren’s new helmet are actually a reference to the Japanese art of Kintsugi, which is the practice of repairing cracks using substances like gold and silver to emphasize the damage.

I’m thrilled to be a part of this. https://t.co/kQxNqrO0Wn — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 13, 2019

And finally, while the actual trailer ends with Ian McDiarmid’s instantly-recognizable laugh as the Emperor, Uproxx points us to this tweet from a fan who replaced it with Seth Rogen’s equally-recognizable laugh instead. Naturally, Rogen was “thrilled,” and this is probably the closest he’ll get to a Star Wars movie (outside of maybe a stormtrooper cameo).