There aren’t too many franchises that are treated with as much secrecy as Star Wars. Everything is kept under tight wraps. But accidental leaks happen, and it turns out that all of the secrets were almost available for the highest bidder.

Kicking off even more coverage of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, director J.J. Abrams sat down for a brief chat about the movie. During the interview, he revealed that one of the film’s stars accidentally lost the film’s entire script, and it ended up for bid on eBay.

On Good Morning America, J.J. Abrams revealed how The Rise of Skywalker script ended up on eBay (around 2:41):

Abrams explains how the script was printed on paper that couldn’t be put through a copier, and there were only a handful of complete scripts made available to certain cast members. The director revealed:

“One of our actors, I won’t say which one — I want to, but I won’t — left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place. It was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on eBay.”

Someone at Lucasfilm or Disney somehow stumbled upon what looked like a legit script on eBay, and they were able to get it back before it sold. But who knows what would have happened if that script fell into the hands of someone willing to spill the secrets online before that happened. You can tell Abrams is still kind of in disbelief of it all, and maybe even a littler perturbed that it even happened to begin with. But he also sounds playful about wanting to reveal who made this huge mistake, even though he won’t

We really wish that Abrams would tell everyone who was so careless with the script, if only so they can tell their side of the story on the late night TV circuit and we can get a good laugh out of it. Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if it somehow ended up being Tom Holland. He can’t seem to stop himself from spoiling Avengers movies, and it would only make sense if he figured out a way to spoil Star Wars, despite not having anything to do with it.

Also of interest, J.J. Abrams says Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was completed on Sunday after reshoots were done back in October. So we’re officially in the home stretch of waiting for this movie to hit theaters next month. In the meantime, watch the new clip that was revealed this morning during this interview.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.