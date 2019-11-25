Let’s get this rolling today with an action-packed clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In the first clip from the final installment of the Skywalker Saga, Rey, Chewie, Finn, Poe, BB-8, and C-3PO find themselves chased across a desert by Stormtroopers. And oh yeah – the Storm Troopers fly now. It’s a fast-paced, whiz-bang clip that throws off some Mad Max: Fury Road vibes (but with a lot more jokes). In addition to the new Rise of Skywalker clip, there’s also a behind-the-scenes featurette that celebrates the end of the saga as a whole – and reveals a surprise cameo, too.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Clip

It’s surprising that it took this long to give us flying Stormtroopers, but hey, here we are. As far as clips go, this does the trick: it’s quick and breezy, and really doesn’t give away anything about the movie. It also gives us a moment where Rey, Finn, and Poe are all together in the same moment of action, something that hasn’t happened in the previous two films. We knew this would happen, but it’s still fun to watch. Although I guess it’s worth noting that while all the characters are in the scene together, they’re not all on the same vehicle. Guess they’re saving a true moment of togetherness for the film itself (or, you know, another clip).

Rise of Skywalker Special Look

But wait, there’s more! This video is called “The Rise of Skywalker – Special Look”, but really, it’s a look at the Skywalker Saga as a whole. It’s a bit of a puff piece as it celebrates why Star Wars is so special and how it’s changed the world, and so on. But it’s sweet, and well-edited, and firmly drives home the fact that this is the end. Is it the end of Star Wars? No, of course not. But it is the end of the Skywalker Saga, which is a big deal. And speaking of big deals, this clip gives away a cameo that I’m surprised they didn’t keep under-wraps longer:

Yes, it looks like Lin-Manuel Miranda, of Hamilton fame, is in the movie in some capacity. I’m guessing he has a super-quick cameo – and hell, he might not even be in the final cut of the film. But at the very least, this clip confirms he was on set and in costume. This isn’t Miranda’s first Star Wars rodeo: he provided music for The Force Awakens cantina scene.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20.