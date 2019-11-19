When it comes to facing down the enemy, Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) is no stranger to being outnumbered and outpowered. That hasn’t stopped him from try to take a shot at Kylo Ren, destroying Starkiller Base, or taking on Star Destroyers head-on. But even the most skilled pilot in the Resistance may have met his match on the latest Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker poster, which you can see in full below.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Poster

This latest poster comes to us from Dolby Cinema, and we wouldn’t be surprised if this was handed out to the first crowds to see the movie in an official Dolby-equipped theater.

We’re not sure if this image is actually a scene that happens in the movie or if it’s merely inspired by what the artists were told about the story for marketing purposes. Because that’s Poe Dameron’s new orange X-wing, and he’s clearly outnumbered with that fleet of Star Destroyers looming in front of him, which we’ve seen in the trailers released so far. We’re not sure Poe could survive something like that, even if BB-8 is firmly situated in the ship.

Just as we’ve seen in the trailer, these are Imperial Star Destroyers, and not the more recent Star Destroyers used by the First Order. However, there has been one clear change, and that’s the red markings at the nose of the ship. Perhaps this is to designate these as Sith Star Destroyers, just as we have the new red-armored Sith Troopers. Funnily enough, we haven’t seen a single Sith Trooper in any of the footage released so far, which means they must be closely tied to Emperor Palpatine’s return, which continues to be shrouded in mystery.

All will be revealed when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.