‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Poster: Poe Dameron Faces an Armada of Star Destroyers
Posted on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
When it comes to facing down the enemy, Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) is no stranger to being outnumbered and outpowered. That hasn’t stopped him from try to take a shot at Kylo Ren, destroying Starkiller Base, or taking on Star Destroyers head-on. But even the most skilled pilot in the Resistance may have met his match on the latest Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker poster, which you can see in full below.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Poster
This latest poster comes to us from Dolby Cinema, and we wouldn’t be surprised if this was handed out to the first crowds to see the movie in an official Dolby-equipped theater.
We’re not sure if this image is actually a scene that happens in the movie or if it’s merely inspired by what the artists were told about the story for marketing purposes. Because that’s Poe Dameron’s new orange X-wing, and he’s clearly outnumbered with that fleet of Star Destroyers looming in front of him, which we’ve seen in the trailers released so far. We’re not sure Poe could survive something like that, even if BB-8 is firmly situated in the ship.
Just as we’ve seen in the trailer, these are Imperial Star Destroyers, and not the more recent Star Destroyers used by the First Order. However, there has been one clear change, and that’s the red markings at the nose of the ship. Perhaps this is to designate these as Sith Star Destroyers, just as we have the new red-armored Sith Troopers. Funnily enough, we haven’t seen a single Sith Trooper in any of the footage released so far, which means they must be closely tied to Emperor Palpatine’s return, which continues to be shrouded in mystery.
All will be revealed when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.
Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.
The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was written by J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio.