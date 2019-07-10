Lucasfilm may not be going to San Diego Comic-Con with a panel for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but that doesn’t mean the sci-fi saga won’t have a presence at the convention. The new Sith Trooper has just been revealed, and as the rumors during production previously indicated, it’s a full-on red Stormtrooper with a few interesting design differences. And if you happen to be at Comic-Con next week, you’ll have a shot at getting the first Star Wars Sith Trooper merchandise, including figures and more.

Star Wars Sith Trooper

Above is the detailed Hot Toys figure that gives us a great look at the new Stormtrooper, via StarWars.com. You’ll also notice that next to the “Sith Trooper” graphic on the bottom, there’s a new emblem representing the Sith.

The Sith Trooper will be on display as part of a new exhibit of trooper armor from across the Star Wars saga. That includes the original Stormtroopers of Star Wars: A New Hope, Captain Phasma of the new trilogy, and more.

Madlyn Burkert, Lucasfilm archivist, is co-producing the exhibit, and she had this to say about the new Sith Trooper:

“It has some really unique aesthetics to it. And it has some subtle ties to previous stormtrooper designs, which I think fans will enjoy discovering.”

We’ll be sure to have more images of the Sith Trooper from the convention floor. In the meantime, here are some of the other pieces of merchandise showcasing this cool new Stormtrooper design.

That’s the new Black Series figure that will be available at the Hasbro booth for $32. I have a feeling that this will be an elite new version of the Stormtroopers that work closely with Kylo Ren, and those weapons probably make them formidable opponents.

If you’re at San Diego Comic-Con, there are a handful of other merchandise pieces featuring the Sith Trooper that you’ll be able to buy if you go to the right booths. Funko obviously has their own exclusive POP figure of the trooper, and there’s a t-shirt featuring the menacing helmet front and center. Check them out:

You can see more items featuring Sith Trooper imagery that will be available at San Diego Comic-Con over at StarWars.com. Stay tuned for our coverage from the convention for much more.