Fall is officially upon us, which means we’re that much closer to returning to a galaxy far, far away with two different stories set during two different time periods in the Star Wars universe. First, we’ll meet The Mandalorian five years after the events of Return of the Jedi in the first live-action Star Wars series coming to Disney+. Then, just before the end of the year, the Skywalker saga will be complete with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And to give Star Wars fans something to hold them over until these new stories arrive, we’ve got a Kylo Ren photo that raises some questions, and a glimpse inside The Mandalorian’s ship, the Razor Crest.

The Mandalorian

First up, we have this new photo from The Mandalorian that came from IGN. It features the titular character in his ship, The Razor Crest. We first got a look at this ship at Star Wars Celebration where we learned that ILM model maker John Goodson built the craft using old-school practical effects techniques combined with cutting-edge 3D printing and LEDs for the engine lighting effects. And just like the effects shots from the original Star Wars, special effects legend John Knoll crafted a special camera motion-control rig in his garage so the model could be used for composite shots.

This is the first proper glimpse we’ve gotten of The Mandalorian’s ship from the cockpit. It looks like your standard Star Wars ship, complete with double joysticks for maximum maneuverability. You’ll notice they also have triggers, likely for the many times The Mando (Pedro Pascal) has to make a quick getaway and also blast some fools on his way out. Considering that The Mando is a skilled bounty hunter, we’re hoping the Razor Crest has some tricks up its sleeve whenever he gets into a sticky situation.

The Mandalorian hits Disney+ starting on November 12.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren Photo

Meanwhile, over in the Skywalker saga, we’ve got a new look at Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in a very intriguing position. While on what appears to be the docking bay of a First Order ship, a burst of blue energy is happening off-camera. Stormtroopers in the background can’t stay on their feet thanks to whatever is generating this blue light, but Kylo Ren appears to be using the Force to hold strong, perhaps even pushing towards the source.

So what’s happening here? Considering the light source, perhaps someone from the Resistance is making an escape on a ship and is blasted off to hyperspace straight out of the docking bay. That’s how Han Solo, Chewbacca, Rey and Finn escaped a rathtar and the Kanjiklub gang in The Force Awakens. But who would be making an escape like that from the First Order? Could there be a Resistance spy we meet who suddenly gets found out? Are the Knights of Ren hosting some kind of EDM concert? Whatever is happening, Kylo Ren looks pissed, but what else is new?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 18, 2019.