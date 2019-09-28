If last week’s reveal of the first merchandise arriving next week for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker wasn’t enough of a sneak peek to help hold you over until the next trailer arrives, maybe a new photo from the movie itself will do the trick.

Aside from any discernible plot information about The Rise of Skywalker, one of the biggest mysteries in this new trilogy of Star Wars movies has been the Knights of Ren. Though we’ve caught some glimpses of them here and there in marketing so far, we still don’t know anything about this group led by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). But today, we have a new glimpse at some of the Knights, though we’re not exactly sure what they’re doing.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Knights of Ren Photo

Empire Magazine revealed the photo as part of their new issue dedicated to The Rise of Skywalker. They all appear to be standing in a line in some dark setting, and off-screen something is smoking. Has their master Kylo Ren just dispatched with someone with his trademark lightsaber? Perhaps he’s taken up vaping? Maybe he’s cooking up some tasty bantha burgers! We’re not sure what’s going on here, but whatever is happening off-camera will likely be a key moment in the film.

Honestly, we’re not expecting to learn too much about the Knights of Ren in The Rise of Skywalker. We’re sure they’ll be a significant presence in assisting Kylo Ren with whatever he’s doing to make the First Order the ultimate power in the galaxy, but there probably won’t be a lot of exposition or scenes explaining who they are. Thankfully, we should find out just before the movie is released.

Star Wars comics writer Charles Soule revealed a limited comic series called The Rise of Kylo Ren will explain the backstory of how these two banded together. However, Soule has already cautioned that the dark side origins of Kylo Ren won’t please all Star Wars fans out there. Does that mean there will be something controversial about his early dealings in the dark side? Or is he just hedging his bets and getting ahead of any likely backlash from whichever fans end up pissed off? It seems like no matter what anyone does in the Star Wars universe, someone is going to be mad. That’s just the world we live in now.