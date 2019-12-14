Because it’s 2019, and everything is a commercial, the popular online multiplayer video game Fortnite was exclusively treated to the debut of a new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip. But surely you’re an adult with responsibilities and there’s a chance that maybe you don’t even know what Fortnite is. Thankfully, gamers who record their every move in the digital world are here to save the day, and you can watch the new clip below, which puts a couple trailer moments into context for us.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Clip from Fortnite

In the clip from Fortnite, our heroes Rey, Finn, and Poe (and C-3PO, BB-8 and D-O) seem to have barged into a First Order ship, presumably a Star Destroyer. After dispatching with a couple Stormtroopers, Finn leads the other two through the ship, despite admittedly having no idea where he’s going. The question is, what are they doing?

Our best guess is that this is when Rey obtains a certain MacGuffin in the movie. Remember that dagger we saw in the previous trailer, in the same scene where Rey and Kylo Ren smash the pedestal holding Darth Vader’s burned helmet? We’re betting this scene is about Rey trying to retrieve that. As for why she needs it, that remains to be seen. But we’ve seen in other footage released in promo spots how they’ll make a daring escape from the hangar with a little help from the Millennium Falcon.

This scene also leads us into the moment that Rey uses a Jedi mind trick on a couple Stormtroopers, one of them seems to sound like The Mandalorian executive producer Jon Favreau. He’s probably just one of dozens of cameos we’ll have to listen out for throughout the movie.

By the way, since this clip came from Fortnite, you might like to know that the game added some player skins for Rey, Finn and the new red Sith Troopers. There’s also a First Order TIE Whisper Glider you can fly around, and lightsabers are now a weapon in the game, among other Star Wars details. If you’ve never played the game before, perhaps this might be a gateway for you to give it a shot.

Oh, and while we’re here, how about we just toss in this quick new 15-second TV spot?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.