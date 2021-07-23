Just when you thought all the Mondo exclusives for Comic-Con@Home 2021 had been unveiled, another poster has come along to reveal itself to the Jedi. This weekend, Mondo is releasing their first-ever poster for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and it features Sith apprentice Darth Maul ready for a lightsaber battle. Check out the Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Mondo poster below and find out when you can get it.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Mondo Poster

The Apprentice

Artwork by We Buy Your Kids

Edition of 320

18″x24” Screenprint

$60

*On sale Saturday at 5pm CT

Created by the artist duo We Buy Your Kids (AKA Sonny Day & Biddy Maroney), this depiction of Darth Maul uses black and warm colors along with striped and checkered elements to create an alternative look at an infamous Star Wars villain. We Buy Your Kids is known for bringing together color, shape, texture and drawing in this kind of style, and you can see much more of their work here.

Since this is the first-ever Mondo poster for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, maybe we can expect to see more artwork inspired by the prequels coming down the road. Thanks to the fans who were kids when the prequel trilogy came out, there’s a renewed interest in those more recent Star Wars adventures. Though they’ve been the subject of much discussion and criticism over the years, there’s a whole contingent of fans who are just as nostalgic for the prequels as the older Star Wars fans have been for the original trilogy. So maybe we can look forward to Mondo posters for Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith at some point.

You can order the Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Mondo poster starting at 5:00 P.M. CT on Saturday, July 24 over at the Mondo online shop. It’s likely to sell out quickly, so make sure you’re ready!