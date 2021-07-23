Mondo has been teasing new posters, vinyl soundtracks, and collectibles all week for Comic-Con@Home 2021, which really gets into full swing today. Thankfully, you won’t have to wait in a long line to get your hands on Mondo’s exclusive offerings for the virtual convention. But that might make it harder to snag these new Spider-Man, Miles Morales and Doctor Doom prints that we’re exclusively debuting today before they go on sale this weekend.

Check out the latest round of Mondo Comic-Con 2021 exclusive posters below.

Mondo Comic-Con 2021 Exclusive Posters

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Artwork by César Moreno

Edition of 325

24″x36” Screenprint

$55

*On sale Saturday at 3pm CT

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Variant)

Artwork by César Moreno

Edition of 175

24″x36” Screenprint

$75

*On sale Saturday at 3pm CT

César Moreno is behind this print, which brings together over a dozen of different Spider-Man variations from the best-selling PlayStation 4 video game featuring the webslinger. It’s cool to see how the artist made the “animated” Spider-Man suit stand out from the rest of the pack by being a little more vibrant. And in case you didn’t realize, they’re all inside of a web outline of Spider-Man’s head.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Artwork by Ronald Wimberly

Edition of 250

24″x36” Screenprint

$60

*On sale Saturday at 3pm CT

Inspired by the pages of Marvel Comics, Ronald Wimberly has Miles Morales hanging around, leaving bad guys webbed up for the police to deal with, and asking for a chop’ cheese like a real Brooklyn native. The comic book ink style in different parts of the print is a nice touch.

Doctor Doom: Marvelmania

Artwork by Jack Kirby

Edition of 195

24″x36” Screenprint

$50

*On sale Sunday at 5pm CT

Doctor Doom: Marvelmania (Variant)

Artwork by Jack Kirby

Edition of 95

24″x36” Screenprint

$75

*On sale Sunday at 5pm CT

Finally, Doctor Doom takes the spotlight in this print that is ripped straight from the pages of Marvel Comics. Specifically, this is the artwork of iconic artist Jack Kirby, who co-created the character with the legendary Stan Lee. This is the perfect comic panel to frame for Doctor Doom fans, and it only makes us more excited for when the Fantastic Four finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As you can see, these are all limited edition prints, and since they’re coming from Mondo during Comic-Con@Home 2021, they won’t last long. You can snag them from the online Mondo shop at the times listed for each poster above, and you can see the rest of their Comic-Con exclusive offerings right here. Good luck!