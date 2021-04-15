Even though The Clone Wars animated series has officially come to an end, the adventures will continue with Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The new spin-off series coming to Disney+ in May follows the titular team of misfit clone commandos who are now one of the most elite special forces in the galaxy. The squad finds themselves dealing with the aftermath of the Clone War and trying to find their place in the Star Wars universe, and now we can find them on a new Star Wars: The Bad Batch poster.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Poster

Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, Hunter, and Echo are all here, and they’re all once again voiced by Dee Bradley Baker. Also joining the clone commandos will be Ming-Na Wen, reprising her role from The Mandalorian as bounty hunter Fennec Shand, with even more familiar faces and voices that we’ll likely run into along the way.

The Bad Batch poster also features the new young child character that we met in the most recent trailer. Her name is Omega, and she’s quite familiar with the titular squad, but we’re not sure what her place in the overall story will be just yet. But she does have a cool bow and arrow of some kind, and she’ll likely be the character that kids will latch onto the most.

The Clone Wars executive producer Dave Filoni will also be executive producing Star Wars: The Bad Batch along with Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett, and Carrie Beck, all of which worked on either The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance, or The Mandalorian. Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) will also act as a producer on the series, with Rau serving as supervising director and Corbett acting as head writer.

Here is the synopsis for Star Wars: The Bad Batch:

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch debuts on Disney+ Tuesday, May 4, 2021 with a special 70-minute premiere, followed by new episodes every Friday starting on May 7.