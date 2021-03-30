It’s good to be bad. The motley crew of experimental clone warriors, otherwise known as Clone Force 99, are setting off on their own adventures in their animated spin-off series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, coming soon to Disney+. Watch the official Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer below.

Star Wars The Bad Batch Trailer

Created by Dave Filoni and first introduced in The Clone Wars, Clone Force 99 was a group of fan-favorite characters who are now getting their own spin-off series exploring their adventures in the aftermath of the Clone Wars. Dubbing themselves The Bad Batch, the group evade execution orders and recruit new members as they navigate the galaxy. The new official trailer re-introduces each member of the group — Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, Hunter, and Echo — all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker. The series also teases the return of Ming Na-Wen‘s elite mercenary Fennec Shand, who first appeared in the flagship Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

“The Clone Wars have ended. You can either adapt and survive or die with the past. The decision is yours,” a character tells Clone Force 99. They respond with predictable gruffness: “We do what we do.”

The Clone Wars executive producer Dave Filoni (possibly the busiest man on this side of the galaxy, with his ongoing work on Disney+’s flagship show The Mandalorian) will also be executive producing Star Wars: The Bad Batch along with Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett, and Carrie Beck, all of whom have had Star Wars experience on either The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance, or The Mandalorian. Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) will also act as a producer on the series, with Rau serving as supervising director and Corbett acting as head writer.

Here is the synopsis for Star Wars: The Bad Batch:

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch debuts on Disney+ Tuesday, May 4, 2021 with a special 70-minute premiere, followed by new episodes every Friday starting on May 7.