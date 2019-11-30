Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will finally be opening their second attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance to the public on December 5 at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios (with Disneyland’s opening coming in January). Before the big ride openes, some new glimpses behind the scenes have been revealed online, showing off some of action you’ll be experience, the new animatronic characters, and the impressive interiors. Watch some new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance video footage below.

First up, there was a video preview for Rise of the Resistance that aired during The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration television special that aired on ABC during Thanksgiving week. Check out the segment below.

This video shows off plenty of new details that we hadn’t yet seen, including a new animatronic alien character in the form of a Mon Calamari officer. Plus, we see that BB-8 has been given an appearance in animatronic form in what appears to be the pre-loading area for the right, just like when you are greeted by Hondo Ohnaka before getting on the Smuggler’s Run ride.

Other new details include our first look at the interiors of the Resistance base on Batuu, as well as what the screen view looks like in the ship that takes you off the planet and into the midst of the First Order. It looks like that’s how the ride begins before you end up cruising around a Star Destroyer and encountering various First Order ships and characters, including what appears to be some kind of new, smaller probe droid of some sort.

For another little glimpse of the ride, watch this video where Disney’s “Volunteer Family of the Year” was given an exclusive early experience on the ride. There are a few new details to notice here too, especially when the Stormtroopers start firing away.

You can find out more about the Rise of the Resistance attraction over here, and stay tuned, because we’ll have a sneak preview and reaction to the ride ourselves when our own Peter Sciretta heads down to Florida to try it out.

Star Wars Rise of the Resistance opens in Disney World’s Hollywood Studios on December 5, followed by Disneyland’s version opening next year on January 17, 2020.