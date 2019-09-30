Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is already a hit for Disneyland, even if the Star Wars-themed land only has one major attraction. But following the footsteps of the popular Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run is the upcoming dark ride attraction Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. More details about the Rise of the Resistance length have emerged about the immersive attraction’s duration, which is looking to be one of the longest rides at Disneyland and Disney World.

The Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance dark ride attraction is one of the most anticipated attractions of the year, in part due to its being headed by Scott Trowbridge, the imagineer who was responsible for the Spider-Man ride at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, one of the most beloved modern attractions. The ride will join the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area of Disney Parks, which opened this year, but will offer a different experience than the only current ride, Smuggler’s Run. The biggest different could be its duration, which Disney confirmed to be 15 minutes long.

In a Galaxy’s Edge special aired on Freeform, Disney Parks experiences chairman Bob Chapek confirmed that the attraction will last approximately 15 minutes. Chapek said in the special:

“Imagine being chased for 15 minutes by Kylo Ren and the First Order. Stormtroopers everywhere, Lightsabers coming at you. It’s going to be fantastic.”

This is less than the 28 minutes initially rumored for the ride, but certainly supports the theory that Rise of the Resistance could be the longest ride at Disneyland and Disney World. The Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland is 16 minutes long, while the Carousel of Progress at Disney World is 20 minutes. These 15 minutes aren’t set in stone, so the Rise of the Resistance ride could certainly end up being even longer.

The immersive experience, which is full of features like “fully realized laser blasts in mid-air,” and holograms will drop guests in the middle of the conflict between the First Order and the Resistance. According to the Galaxy’s Edge special, guests will brought in as new recruits for the Resistance who board a transport at Batuu. Once aboard, Rey (Daisy Ridley) will greet the recruits and give them a mission to meet up with the rest of the Resistance at General Organa’s secret base on Bakura. Poe Dameron is the wingman on the secret mission, which gets intercepted by the First Order in orbit over Batuu. Finn shows up and gives special instructions to get to the bottom of the Star Destroyer and escape before it blows up.

“Everyone has the capacity to be a hero, and I think that’s what we really want our guests to feel, is that when they come in here, they feel like they can be that spark to make a mark in the galaxy,” said Margaret Kerrison, the managing story editor of Walt Disney Imagineering, according to ComicBook.com.