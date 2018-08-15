Star Wars Resistance is coming this fall to Disney XD. However, we still don’t know a whole lot about the series. So far we’ve only gotten a brief synopsis of the story and a small amount of artwork from the anime-inspired series. If you’re hoping to get answers from series creator Dave Filoni, he’s not ready to spill the beans yet…and he might not always be the best person to get that information from anyway.

Dave Filoni has revealed that he won’t be quite as involved with Star Wars Resistance as he was on the previous animated series Star Wars Rebels. Of course, that makes perfect sense since now that we know The Clone Wars will be making a comeback with new episodes, and that will keep him from being the Star Wars Resistance showrunner. Find out what Filoni had to say below.

IGN sat down with Dave Filoni recently, and here’s what he had to say about working on Star Wars Resistance, which he’s credited for creating:

“Resistance is a bit different, in that I’m not on that day-to-day. I created and set it in motion, but I’ve given that to other people to raise up, people that I’ve worked with a long time, who I think deserve the opportunity to tell stories and I think it’s exciting, and I give them my thoughts and notes – I was just doing that this morning, like George would give me. So that’s fun.”

Dave Filoni has been in the animated Star Wars game for so long that he’s now turning into the George Lucas of that section of stories set in a galaxy far, far away. And when you consider how integral Filoni has been in creating two animated shows that Star Wars fans have fallen in love with, that’s the perfect role for him. Now he can mentor up-and-coming talent and let them become the masterminds of new stories. Of course, this is new territory for him since this is set in the era of The Force Awakens. However, most of Filoni’s time will be spent in another period of the Star Wars timeline.

Dave Filoni Is Busy with The Clone Wars

Fans were blown away by the surprise announcement that The Clone Wars would return with new episodes, so it should come as no surprise that Dave Filoni is busting his ass to get back in the prequel era mindset. Filoni explained:

“With Clone Wars I’m very in the weeds on that and will have to be, because I myself have had to go back and watch a whole bunch of stuff that I had done, and I went back and watched Revenge of the Sith and Attack of the Clones in depth again. I’m like, “I have to upload this whole timeline.” Just the intricacy of how the clones got made and where Dooku was and all of those things were stuff that I was just doing from memory at the time, because I was in it. Then I switched time periods and went on and did Star Wars Rebels, so to go back into Clone Wars, I have to remember, “Wait – where was everybody? How did that work?” And I had charts and figured all this stuff out, but I’ve uploaded the chip now, so I’m good.”

It’s been years since The Clone Wars was an active series, and Dave Filoni was part of a whole other animated series since then. So it’s understandable that he needs to refresh on the timeline he created and figure out where all the moving pieces were located before the series ended. Hopefully all his hard work results in a series that doesn’t feel all that different from the show fans loved back then. We don’t need a Futurama situation in the animated Star Wars universe.