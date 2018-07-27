Lucasfilm’s animated Star Wars series are beginning to kick into high gear.

Following the announcement of the return of the beloved Star Wars: The Clone Wars, we have learned a little more about the anime-inspired Star Wars Resistance. The synopsis for the first episode has hit the internet, revealing the main character and some new plot details for the highly anticipated Disney XD series.

The German Disney-XD channel has released a synopsis for the first episode of Star Wars Resistance. German website Fernsehserien first reported the details, which have since been deleted from the website. However, this is the internet and the internet is forever. According to the synopsis (via ScreenRant), Star Wars Resistance will run for 22 episodes, with the first episode titled “The Recruit.”

German Star Wars fan JediFlorian translated the synopsis on Twitter:

Resistance fighter Poe Dameron tasks young pilot Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono with spying on the First Order. At the time, little was known about the secretive organization and its strength. In order to fulfill his mission, Kaz travels to the space station Colossus, which is being used by many ships as a port to refuel and do repairs. However, there are also dangerous races taking place there. After Kaz bragged with his piloting skills at his arrival there, he is soon drawn into one of the races…

Star Wars fans: Meet Kaz. It seems like this whippersnapper pilot will fall under the tutelage of Poe Dameron, which should be interesting considering that Poe is a bit of a hothead himself.

The synopsis falls in line with Disney’s earlier announcement that the series would take place in the time between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. The series will feature appearances from Force Awakens characters like Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma. Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie will both return to voice the characters they’ve played in live-action. And with BB-8 taking a prominent part in the promo image, expect him to roll in at some point as well.

Star Wars Resistance hails from Dave Filoni, creator of the animated Star Wars Rebels. “The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots,” Filon said. “My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that’s been a big influence on me. There’s a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we’ve captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time.”

The Star Wars Resistance voice cast includes Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Donald Faison(Scrubs), Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales), Jim Rash (Community) and Rachel Butera (Tammy’s Tiny Tea Time).

Star Wars Resistance is currently in production and will premiere this fall on Disney Channel in the U.S. and on Disney XD around the world.