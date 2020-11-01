We’ve got over a year before we see Tom Holland back in action everyone’s favorite webslinger in Spider-Man 3 next year, and unfortunately we have to wait two years before Miles Morales suits up as the wallcrawler in a Spider-Verse sequel in the fall of 2022. But thankfully, you can still get your webhead fix this year with Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the follow-up to the critically acclaimed and best-selling Spider-Man video game for PlayStation 4, and there will be a touch of the Spider-Verse to go along with it.

Marvel Entertainment officially revealed that one of the suits players will be able to wear in Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be based on the stylized animated appearance of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, right down to the cartoony proportions and unique artistic style.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Spider-Verse Suit

Not only does the suit resemble Miles Morales as he appears in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but even the way he moves and fights is lifted from the movie. His motion is a little bit jerky, there are colorful comic style effects that pop up when you hit bad guys, including word explosions like “Thonk!”

As cool as it will be to swing around New York City where this Spider-Verse suit, this just makes me want an entire video get in the animated style of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Imagine being able to play in such a vibrantly animated world as Spider-Man, complete with all the stylish visual cues that make it feel like a comic book come to life. It would be amazing.

This isn’t the first time Spider-Fans have been able to toss an animated suit on Spider-Man. The original PlayStation 4 video game allowed fans to unlock a suit that made Spidey look a classic cartoon comic book style version of the character. It made for some cool in-game photo opps where fans tried to recreate panels from the comics. Though fans will eventually be able to unlock the Spider-Verse suit in the same way, if you pre-order the game, you’ll get access to that suit at launch.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales looks like a promising follow-up, introducing bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage powers alongside Spidey’s usual arsenal of web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills. This time Spidey will be slinging through the snowy streets of New York City as well with the story unfolding during winter. If you enjoyed the first Spider-Man game, then this will be right up your alley.

In the latest adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales arrives on November 12, 2020 when the PlayStation 5 is released. If you’re not getting a PlayStation 5 right away, don’t worry, becausue It will also be available for PlayStation 4. You can pre-order right here.