Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was one of the most visually dazzling films to grace screens in recent memory, with an innovative animation style that managed to bring comic book panels to life. But the sequel will make the 2018 animated film look “quaint,” according to producer Christopher Miller. The producer teased that “groundbreaking” new techniques are being developed for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 art that will top the original.

Producer Christopher Miller, who produced the first Academy Award-winning animated film, dropped an extremely tantalizing tease for one of Hollywood’s most highly anticipated superhero sequels.

“The development of new groundbreaking art techniques being done for the next Spider-Verse movie are already blowing me away. It’s going to make the first movie look quaint,” Miller said.

The development of new groundbreaking art techniques being done for the next Spider-Verse movie are already blowing me away. It’s going to make the first movie look quaint — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) July 1, 2020

That’s pretty high praise, considering the first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was universally hailed as an eye-popping feat of animation. The combination of CG animation and comic book techniques like line work, painting, and dots, gave Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse a look unlike any other film. The textures, the vibrant colors, the elasticity of movement gave it a hyperrealistic, otherworldly feeling that made it truly feel one-of-a-kind. It’s almost intimidating to think of how the animators at Sony could top that with the yet-untitled Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, but if there’s anyone I can trust to do it, it’s them.

Details on the plot for the sequel are still pretty scarce, but it will reportedly focus on the relationship between Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld). Joaquim Dos Santos is set to direct the sequel from a screenplay by David Callaham. A yet-untitled female-led spin-off film centering on Gwen Stacy and new characters Silk and Spider-Woman is also reportedly in development.

The original Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hit theaters in December 2018 to critical acclaim and wild box office success, raking in $375 million worldwide and surpassing Hotel Transylvania 2 as Sony Animation’s highest-grossing film domestically. The film was hailed not just for its animation but for its heartfelt and humorous plot, which arguably transcends even the live-action Spider-Man films that preceded it. So expectations are already sky-high for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, though Miller is doing a good job of raising them even further. But hey, if the first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse taught us anything, it’s that there’s nothing better than a leap of faith.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is scheduled to be released on October 7, 2022.