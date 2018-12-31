The buzz around Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is at an all-time high, and Sony is taking advantage of that hype to release the entire script for the comic book movie for free online. Written by Rodney Rothman, who co-directed the eye-popping animated movie, and Phil Lord, one half of the high-profile Lord and Miller duo, the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse script gives us a small taste of the final dazzling product.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a movie made for repeat viewings, with Easter eggs and visual nuances galore stuffed into this two-hour animated film. Plenty of people online have admitted to seeing it multiple times and still missing most of the details packed into Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

But luckily, Sony has your back. The studio has released the entire Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse script online, and it was announced by co-writer and co-director Rodney Rothman. And you can read it now. For free.

Sony was kind enough to make our #Spiderverse script available online. Here it is if you're interested. https://t.co/CO2EQCKdD3 — rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) December 29, 2018

That’s right, no money is necessary to read the entire 131-page script by Rothman and Phil Lord, who also serves as the executive producer on the project along with his other half, Chris Miller. Lord and Miller are the duo behind The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street and came up with the story for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Though the pair didn’t helm the film, they’re known for the improvisational directing style to the point that Lucasfilm fired them from the set of Solo: A Star Wars Story. That makes the script for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse interesting — I wonder how different the final product is, and how much of the film was improvised. Judging by John Mulaney’s colorful B-roll while voicing Spider-Ham, I’m guessing there were probably a few fun diversions.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is playing in theaters now.