The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, get a rundown of dozens of Easter eggs to keep an eye out for in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Plus, find out about all the different Spider-People who appear in the movie, and listen as Kevin Smith recounts every single version of Spider-Man we’ve seen on film and television over the years.

First up, now that there’s a new Spider-Man on the big screen, there’s no better time for hardcore comic fan and filmmaker Kevin Smith to run through the various versions of Spider-Man that have been seen in film and television over the years (via Wired). He starts all the way back in the 1960s and 1970s with the cheesiest versions of the hero before getting to the good stuff we all know.

Next up, the folks over at ScreenCrush paid very close attention to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and were able to pick up on 61 different Easter eggs. Of course, this is far from all of the Easter eggs in the movie, so there might be some they missed, and surely there will be plenty more to be found when the movie comes out on home video.

Finally, Mr. Sunday Movies took the time to explain every version of Spider-Man that we see in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The movie does a pretty good job of explaining them in brief, but this dives a little deeper and also digs into the post-credits scene that we talked about before last weekend.